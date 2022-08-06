DAILY JOURNAL - CHINO VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

CHINO VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE OF CONSIDERATION OF APPROVING A CHANGE IN STATUTORY SCHOOL FEES IMPOSED ON NEW RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL/INDUSTRIAL CONSTRUCTION PURSUANT TO GOVERNMENT CODE SECTION 65995 AND EDUCATION CODE SECTION 17620
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Education of the Chino Valley Unified School District (“School District”) at a public meeting to be held at the School District Office, 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino, California, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, commencing at approximately 6:00 p.m., or shortly thereafter, will hold a public hearing and consider approving and adopting a report entitled “2022 School Fee Justification Study”, which was prepared pursuant to and in accordance with applicable law, which includes information and analysis demonstrating the relationship between new residential and commercial/industrial development and the School District's need for the construction of school facilities, the estimated cost of the school facilities, and justification for the levy of Level 1 School Fees on new residential and commercial/industrial development.
NOTICE IS ALSO HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Education of the School District at its regular board meeting to be held on Thursday, August 18, 2022, commencing at approximately 6:00 p.m., or shortly thereafter, will hold a public hearing and consider adoption of a resolution approving a change in the statutory school fees (“Level 1 School Fees”) that may be imposed on new residential and commercial/industrial construction located within the boundaries of the School District pursuant to Government Code section 65995 and Education Code section 17620. Specifically, the Board will consider approving a maximum Level I School Fee of $4.79 per square foot for assessable space of new residential construction and up to $0.66 per square foot of chargeable covered and enclosed space for categories of new commercial/industrial construction.
The School Fee Justification Study and any related documents regarding the proposed adoption of the Level I School Fees are available for public review during normal business hours at the School District's administrative office, located at 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino, California 91710, commencing on June 20, 2022. Questions and/or comments should be directed to Gregory J. Stachura, Assistant Superintendent, Facilities Planning, and Operations Department at (909) 628-1201, Extension 1200
8/6, 8/13/22
CNS-3604352#
Publish: August 6, 13, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 430-22
