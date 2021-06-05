CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
2020 URBAN WATER
MANAGEMENT PLAN AND 2020
WATER SHORTAGE CONTINGENCY PLAN
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Chino will hold a public hearing in the Council Chambers, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, CA, at the regular Council meeting on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. to receive public comments and consider adoption of the Draft 2020 Urban Water Management Plan (UWMP) and the Draft 2020 Water Shortage Contingency Plan (WSCP).
The Draft 2020 UWMP documents the City of Chino’s plans to ensure adequate water supplies to meet existing and future demands under a range of water supply conditions, including water shortages. The Draft WSCP documents the City of Chino’s plans to manage and mitigate an actual water shortage condition, should one occur because of drought or other impacts on water supplies.
The Draft 2020 UWMP and Draft 2020 WSCP are available for public review in the Public Works Department, at City Hall. Interested persons may contact the Department of Public Works at City Hall, or call (909) 334-3265 for further information or to submit comments prior to the hearing.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: June 5 2021 & June 12, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 268-21
