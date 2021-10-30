CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF  INTENT TO ADOPT A NEGATIVE DECLARATION

NOTICE OF
INTENT TO ADOPT A NEGATIVE DECLARATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Chino is considering a recommendation that the project herein identified (Project) will have no significant environmental impact in compliance with Section 15070 of the State CEQA guidelines. A copy of the NEGATIVE DECLARATION and the ENVIRONMENTAL CHECKLIST,which supports the proposed findings, are on file at the City of Chino.
Project Title: City of Chino 6th Cycle Housing Element Update (2021-2029) Project
State Clearinghouse Number: To be assigned
Project Applicant: City of Chino
Project Contact Person: Warren Morelion, City Planner
The Project applies city-wide. The City of Chino is located within the west end of San Bernardino County, specifically bordered by Los Angeles County to the northwest and Riverside County to the southeast and is located two miles north of the Orange County border. The City is located in the Inland Empire, within the Chino Valley and surrounded by Pomona and Montclair to the north, Ontario to the northeast and east, Eastvale to the southeast, Corona to the south, and Chino Hills to the west. Regional access to the City is primarily through State Route 60 (SR-60) and State Route 71 (SR-71). SR-60 runs east-west and bisects the northern portion of the City. SR-71 or Chino Valley Freeway runs north-south along the City’s western border. Because the Project is a Citywide plan and does not involve construction, there is no specific Project site associated with the Project. §15072 of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines requires an NOI to disclose if a project site appears on the lists of sites under §65962.5 of the Government Code.
Housing Element Update. The City of Chino 6th Cycle Housing Element Update (2021-2029) Project (HEU or Project) involves a comprehensive update to the City of Chino’s last adopted Housing Element (referred to as the 5th Cycle) in accordance with the California Government Code §65583 which requires that jurisdictions evaluate and update their Housing Elements every eight years. The Project includes revised goals and policies, and new, modified, and continuing implementation programs. The HEU will be prepared to establish policies, procedures, and incentives in its land use planning and development activities that result in maintenance and expansion of the housing supply to adequately accommodate the City’s anticipated housing needs. The Housing Element will institute policies intended to guide City decision-making and establish an Implementation Program to achieve housing goals through the year 2029. Regularly-scheduled meetings with the Planning Commission, City Council, and workshops, may be used as a public forum to further discuss associated housing issues, receive public input, discuss options, and provide direction regarding the content of the Housing Element.
Per CGC §65584(d), the HEU will also address existing and projected housing needs through the accommodation of the City’s Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA) allocation. The RHNA allocates housing need based on future estimates of housing unit growth need over the RHNA planning period (2021-2029). The City was allocated a total of 6,978 additional units from the RHNA. To accommodate its RHNA allocation, the City has identified 122 candidate housing sites which could accommodate up to 8,528 additional housing units within the City. The identified candidate housing sites would accommodate units for a 22 percent buffer beyond the 6,978-unit RHNA requirement. The City does not propose any site development on a candidate housing site/parcel. Future housing development could occur on these candidate housing sites/parcels, according to the General Plan land use and zoning as proposed under the Housing Element and as local conditions dictate with timing at the discretion of each individual property owner. Future development of these parcels will require site specific environmental review and entitlement approval. Further, approximately 4,435 of the candidate housing units are located in the proposed Mixed Use (MU-OV) and Affordable Housing overlays (AFF-OV), which will require eligible voters’ approval of Measure M General Plan Initiative, a separate approval process from this HEU, before such overlays and the HEU may be implemented by the City.
Regional Housing Needs Assessment. On March 22, 2021, the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) adopted the final draft RHNA allocations and distributed the RHNA allocation to all local jurisdictions including the City of Chino. To comply with Housing Element law and complete the RHNA allocation, the City must identify candidate housing sites that can accommodate its 2021-2029 RHNA allocation. The City is not required to build dwelling units to meet its RHNA allocation, only to identify potential sites and create the framework to allow the market the opportunity to develop these units. Potential impacts of the Project will be analyzed in compliance with the requirements of CEQA.
The INITIAL STUDY/NEGATIVE DECLARATION for the Project and supporting environmental documentation is also available on the City’s website at http://cityofchino.org/government-services/community-development/environmental-documents.
The City of Chino requests your written comments on the Negative Declaration during a 30‑day review period which begins Friday, October 29, 2021, and ends Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Please direct your comments or questions to Warren Morelion, City Planner, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, California 91710 or wmorelion@cityofchino.org.
Nicholas S. Liguori, AICP
Director of Development Services
Publish date: October 30, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 551-21
