NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE AND OF INTENTION TO TRANSFER ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE LICENSE
(U.C.C. 6101 et seq. and B & P 24074 et seq.)
Escrow No. L-040224-JL
Notice is hereby given that a bulk sale of assets and a transfer of alcoholic beverage license is about to be made. The names, Social Security or Federal Tax Numbers and address of the Seller/Licensee are: GURU NANAK DEV JI INC, 4489 RIVERSIDE DRIVE, CHINO, CA 91710
The business is known as: EXPRESS LIQUOR
The names, Social Security or Federal Tax Numbers and addresses of the Buyer/Transferee are: ABHIJOT SINGH, 556 HAZEL TINE ST., ONTARIO, CA 91761
As listed by the Seller/Licensee, all other business names and addresses used by the Seller/Licensee within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the Buyer/Transferee are: NONE
The assets to be sold are described in general as: FURNITURE, FIXTURE AND EQUIPMENT, TRADENAME, GOODWILL, LEASEHOLDER IMPROVEMENT, COVENANT NOT TO COMPETE AND ABC LICENSE and are located at: 4489 RIVERSIDE DRIVE, CHINO, CA 91710
The kind of license to be transferred is: OFF-SALE GENERAL, LICE. # 568775, now issued for the premises located at: 4489 RIVERSIDE DRIVE, CHINO, CA 91710
The anticipated date of the sale/transfer is MAY 4, 2022 at the office of: TOWER ESCROW INC, 3400 W. OLYMPIC BLVD, #201, LOS ANGELES, CA 90019
The amount of the purchase price or consideration in connection with the transfer of the license and business, including the estimated inventory $50,000.00, is the sum of $400,000, which consists of the following: DESCRIPTION, AMOUNT: BUYER DEPOSIT $10,000.00; BUYER WILL DEPOSIT ADDITIONALLY $390,000.00
It has been agreed between the Seller/Licensee and the intended Buyer/Transferee, as required by Sec. 24073 of the Business and Professions code, that the consideration for the transfer of the business and license is to be paid only after the transfer has been approved by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.
DATED: MARCH 16, 2022
SELLERS: GURU NANAK DEV JI INC, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION,
BUYERS: ABHIJOT SINGH
896245-PP CHINO CHAMPION 4/16/22
Publish: April 16, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 225-22
