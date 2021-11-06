SUMMARY FOR PUBLICATION –
ORDINANCE NO. 2021-012
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CHAPTER 2.04, CITY COUNCIL, BY ADDING NEW SECTION 2.04.100 ESTABLISHING NO CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION LIMITS FOR MAYOR AND COUNCIL MEMBER CANDIDATES.
Ordinance No. 2021-012 amends Chapter 2.04 of the Chino Municipal Code by adding Section 2.04.100 establishing no limit on the monetary contributions from a person or campaign committee to a candidate for any City elective offices, including, without limitation, candidates for Mayor and Council Member.
Adoption of Ordinance No. 2021-012 was approved by the Chino City Council on November 2, 2021 by the following votes:
AYES: Ulloa, Lucio, Comstock, Flores, Pocock
NOES: None.
ABSENT: None.
A copy of the full text of the Ordinance is available in the office of the City Clerk of the City of Chino.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish date: November 6, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 556-21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.