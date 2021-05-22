Notice of Public Sale of Aircraft
Please be advised that the below described “Aircraft” will be auctioned to the highest bidder at a public sale to be held June 9, 2021 (“Sale Date”) at 2 pm at the premises of SOCAL MRO LLC, the assignee of the rights conferred by that certain lien dated February 16, 2021 (hereinafter “Claimant”) at 8350 Kimball Avenue, Hangar 2, Chino, CA to be held inside Hangar 2. Chino Airport, Chino, CA.
The sale is being conducted to satisfy the lien for services and storage fees due Claimant pursuant to California Uniform Commercial Code Sections 7201-7210 et seq, California Code of Civil Procedure Sections 1208.61-1208.70 et seq and California Government Code section 6062 et seq.
The opening bid is $294,256.00 and the successful bidder must deliver cash or a cashier’s check payable to Claimant immediately upon conclusion of the sale, or the bid will be canceled, and the next highest bid accepted, or, if none, a credit bid on behalf of Claimant. The opening bid amount will increase daily for applicable sale costs, fees, and related charges. Bidders should contact Claimant’s representative at the number below prior to the auction to verify the opening bid.
Claimant makes no representations concerning the airworthiness or documentational sufficiency of the Aircraft and sells it AS IS. All pre-auction questions may be directed to Claimant at 909.601.1001 or 949.701.6383.
“Aircraft”
N#175BG
Serial Number 396
MAKE: Gulfstream (GIII)
Publish: May 15, 22, 29, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 249-21
