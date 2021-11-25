CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF  CITY COUNCIL  PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF
CITY COUNCIL
PUBLIC HEARING
Please take notice that, on December 7, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, at Chino City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, California, the City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the following matter:
PL21-0026 (PSPA) – A request for approval to amend The Preserve Specific Plan (PSP) to add and correct some document language, update various roadway sections, reconfigure Main Street south of Market Street, update and clarify certain development standards, and clean-up of various exhibits.
Given that the project does not allow for any new or different development that was not previously analyzed within The Preserve, the project is within the scope of the Subarea 2 Final Environmental Impact Report (SCH# 2000121036) originally certified on March 25, 2003, which adequately describes the proposed activity for the purposes of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), pursuant to Section 15162 of the CEQA Guidelines.
Applicant: Chino Preserve Development Corporation
Project Planner: Maria Staar
Project Engineer: Michele Hindersinn
The Planning Commission held a public hearing on November 15, 2021, and recommended approval of the project.
All interested residents and stakeholders are invited to attend and, if desired, provide testimony at this public hearing. All supporting environmental documentation is available on the City’s website at https://www.cityofchino.org/city_hall/departments/community_development/planning/plans/the_preserve. Written comments will be accepted by the City Clerk through December 7, 2021, 5:30 p.m., or at the hearing. Questions regarding the project may be directed to Maria Staar, Senior Planner at (909) 334-3333 or via email at mstaar@cityofchino.org.
Be advised that should you wish to challenge the decision of the Chino City Council on this pending project, you shall be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised during the public hearing described in this notice.
Angela Robles
City Clerk
Publish date: November 27, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 585-21
