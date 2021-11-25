CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF  A COMMUNITY WORKSHOP

NOTICE OF
A COMMUNITY WORKSHOP
Notice is hereby given that the City of Chino will be holidng a community workshop on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, in the Chino City Council Chambers located at 13220 Central Avenue at 7:30 p.m. to review the City of Chino’s public mapping tools for the City’s Redistricing Process.
Contact the City Clerk's Office at (909) 334-3306 or by email at districts@cityofchino.org if live translation is needed in an applicable language for this workshop or if a reasonable accommodation is needed in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Notification 72 hours before the workshop will allow the City to make reasonable arrangements.
All supporting documentation and information on how to particpate will be available for review in the office of the City Clerk at 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, CA 91710 and on the City’s website at www.cityofchino.org/redistricting. Questions may be directed to Angela Robles, City Clerk, at (909) 334-3306 or via email at districts@cityofchino.org.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: November 27, 2021 and December 4, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 589-21
