NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the County of San Bernardino, Department of Airports, intends to execute a Solicitation of Proposal for Commercial Hangar No. 2 (F-340) at the Chino Airport. The Department of Airports has approximately 44,060 square feet of hangar space, 7,098 square feet of shop space and 1,062 square feet of office space. The anticipated term is five years. The Solicitation of Proposal is from March 12, 2021 through April 14, 2021. For additional information, contact Steven Mintle, Real Estate Services, 385 N. Arrowhead Ave., 3rd Floor, San Bernardino, CA 92415-0180. (909) 677-8294.”
Publish: March 13, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 115-21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.