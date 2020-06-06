CITY OF CHINO - NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF CHINO
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
BLOCK GRANT (CDBG)
2020-2025 CONSOLIDATED PLAN AND ANALYSIS OF IMPEDIMENTS TO FAIR HOUSING CHOICE, 2020-21 ONE-YEAR ACTION PLAN
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Chino will hold a public hearing on June 16, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. Action will be taken on the 2020‑2025 Consolidated Plan, Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice, 2020-2021 One-Year Action Plan for the use of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds.
The One-Year Action Plan details the proposed uses of the FY 2020-2021 CDBG allocation of $561,770. Pursuant to federal regulations, every CDBG activity must meet the requirements for one of the national objectives: benefit low- and moderate-income persons; prevent or eliminate slum or blight; or meet an urgent need that poses a serious or immediate threat to the health or welfare of the community.
The 2020-2025 Consolidated Plan, Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice and FY 2020‑2021 One Year Action Plan was made available for a 5‑day public review period from June 8, 2020 to June 12, 2020.
All interested parties are invited and encouraged to participate and, if desired, express their views. Electronic written comments may be submitted to cityclerk@cityofchino.org through June 16, 2020, and will be accepted through June 16, 2020, at 5:30 pm or at the hearing.
Additional information regarding the Consolidated Plan, Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice and One Year Action Plan may be obtained from Pat Cacioppo, Management Assistant, Development Services Department at (909) 334-3355 or email pcacioppo@cityofchino.org.
Publish: June 6, 2020 306-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.