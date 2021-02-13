DAILY JOURNAL - PUBLIC NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
ON THE PRELIMINARY ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT
FOR PROPOSED PRESERVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Notice is hereby given that Chino Valley Unified School District has prepared a Preliminary Environmental Assessment (PEA) for a proposed elementary school located at the intersection of East Preserve Loop and Market Street, Chino, San Bernardino County. The document has been prepared in accordance with School District’s guidelines for implementing the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and requirements of AB 972 for public review.
The PEA has been prepared to determine whether there has been a release of hazardous materials or if naturally occurring hazardous materials are present. Copies of the Preliminary Environmental Assessment for the proposed project are on file at the Chino Valley Unified School District offices at 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino, California. These documents can also be accessed online at the following address; https://www.chino.k12.ca.us/domain/48
The District’s Board of Education will conduct a public hearing to receive comments on the Preliminary Environmental Assessment at the District offices located at 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino CA, 91710, on March 18, 2021 at 6:00 pm.
Any person wishing to comment on this matter may attend the public hearing and be heard and may also submit such comments in writing to the District on or before March 18, 2021 per the instructions below.
Pursuant to the March 17, 2020, Executive Order N-29-20 issued by Governor Newsom, the Board of
Education strongly encourages members of the public to practice the guidelines associated with health and safety by limiting person-to-person contact that could spread the COVID-19 virus. As such, for the public to view a live stream of the March 18, 2021 Board meeting, please visit the YouTube channel for Chino Valley Unified School District Board videos @
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWKinB4PTb_uskobmwBF8pw
If you would like to address the Board on this agenda item, you are encouraged to submit your comment by email to: boardsecretary@chino.k12.ca.us at the designated time listed below.
Email comments should be structured as follows:
• State agenda item number
• Name (Voluntary)
• Contact Information (Voluntary)
• Briefly state your written comment, and limit words to approximately 350
To give staff adequate time to process comments for consideration, please email your comments prior to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Comments will be shared via email with the Board of Education prior to the meeting. Only comments received by the designated time on Thursday, March 18, 2021 and in accordance with Board Bylaw 9323─Meeting Conduct, will be read into the record.
Dated: February 13, 2021
Gregory J. Stachura
Assistant Superintendent
Facilities, Planning & Operations
2/13/21
CNS-3439687#
Publish: Feb 13, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 57-21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.