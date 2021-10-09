CITY OF CHINO - ORDINANCE NO. 2021-011

SUMMARY FOR PUBLICATION-
ORDINANCE NO. 2021-011
AN UNCODIFIED ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA, APPROVING THE FIRST AMENDMENT TO THE DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT BY AND BETWEEN THE CITY OF CHINO AND HILLSBOROUGH PHASE III, LLC FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A SENIOR HOUSING PROJECT.
Ordinance No. 2021-011 consists of approval of a First Amendment to the Development Agreement with Hillsborough Phase III, LLC.
Introduction of Ordinance No. 2021-011 was approved by the Chino City Council on October 5, 2021 by the following votes:
AYES: Flores, Pocock, Lucio, Ulloa
NOES: None
ABSENT: Comstock
A copy of the full text of the Ordinance is available in the office of the City Clerk of the City of Chino.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: October 9, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 527-21
