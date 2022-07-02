EBI CONSULTING - PUBLIC NOTICE 6122005947

AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to construct a 35 ft faux water tank telecommunications tower facility located approximately 1,000 feet northwest of the intersection of Grand Ave. and Peyton Dr., Chino Hills, San Bernardino County, CA 91709. Any interested party wishing to submit comments regarding the potential effects the proposed facility may have on any historic property may do so by sending comments to: Project 6122005947 - MB EBI Consulting, 6876 Susquehanna Trail South, York, PA 17403, or at (717) 472-3070.
