CITY OF CHINO - PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
CITY OF CHINO CITY COUNCIL
RESOLUTION NO. 2022-002
A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA, ORDERING THE ANNEXATION TO THE LIGHTING AND LANDSCAPE DISTRICT FOR THE CHINO VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT'S CHINO HIGH SCHOOL RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT TO LANDSCAPING AND LIGHTING DISTRICT NO. 2002‑1 (ANNEXATION/ ZONE NO. 87).
The Chino City Council will hold a public hearing in the City Council Chambers, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, CA, on January 4, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. to consider Resolution 2022-002, which orders the annexation of the Chino Valley Unified School District’s Chino High School Reconstruction Project into the Landscape and Lighting District, Zone 87.
Questions regarding the proposed resolution may be directed to Development Services, (909) 334-3250. Comments may be submitted in writing to the undersigned prior to 5:30 p.m. on January 4, 2022 or made orally at the hearing.
If you challenge the above-described resolution in court, you shall be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Administration Department of City Hall at, or prior to, the hearing date.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: December 18, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 622-21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.