NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (UCC Sec. 6105) Escrow No. 11958-JH NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a bulk sale is about to be made. The name(s), business address(es) of the Seller(s), are: CLESO CAFE, INC., 4021 Grand Avenue, #A, Chino, CA 91710 Doing Business as: Ichi Poki All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the Seller(s) within the past three years, as stated by the Seller(s), is/are: None The location in California of the Chief Executive Officer of the Seller(s) is: 5267 Warner Avenue, #346, Huntington Beach, CA 92649 The name(s) and address of the Buyer(s) is/are: Canjian Hou and/or assignee, 4021 Grand Avenue, #A, Chino, CA 91710 The assets being sold are described in general as: EQUIPMENT, FIXTURES AND FURNITURE, GOODWILL, LEASE, LEASEHOLD IMPROVEMENT AND COVENANT NOT TO COMPETE and are located at: 4021 Grand Avenue, #A, Chino, CA 91710 The bulk sale is intended to be consummated at the office of: Time Escrow, Inc., 3055 Wilshire Blvd., #1150, Los Angeles, CA 90010 and the anticipated sale date is 09/15/22 The bulk sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2 YES The name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is: Time Escrow, Inc., 3055 Wilshire Blvd., #1150, Los Angeles, CA 90010 and the last date for filing claims by any creditor shall be 09/14/22, which is the business day before the sale date specified above. Dated: 8/6/2022 BUYER: S/ Canjian Hou and/or Assignee 8/27/22 CNS-3617712# Publish: August 27, 2022 Chino Valley Champion 461-22

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.