NOTICE INVITING TO BID PROJECT: IFB# 20228005 – FORMER FIRE STATION NO. 1 & MONTE VISTA PARK HOUSE DEMOLITION PROJECT SCOPE OF WORK: Available electronically through City of Chino PlanetBids https://www. p l a n e t b i d s . c o m / p o r t a l / p o r t a l . cfm?CompanyID=26384. Refer to Invitation Number “IFB #20228005. MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING: September 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM. BIDS DUE: 2:00 PM, October 13, 2022 electronically through PlanetBids. BONDS: 10% Bid Bond. MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: Prevailing Wage, Cert. Payroll & CA Contractor’s License “B” or “C-21” or combination of both. See Section 1770 of the California Labor Code for prevailing wage rate determinations: www.dir.ca.gov. All work performed on public works project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR. Publish: September 17, 24, 2022 Chino Valley Champion 522-22

