CITY OF CHINO HILLS - PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE OF
ADOPTION OF
CITY OF CHINO HILLS
ORDINANCE NO. 371
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on September 14, 2021, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills adopted Ordinance No. 371 entitled:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS APPROVING MUNICIPAL CODE AMENDMENT NO. 20MCA04 TO AMEND IN ITS ENTIRETY, CHAPTER 16.44 (WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS FACILITIES), TITLE 16 OF THE CHINO HILLS MUNICIPAL CODE.
The adopted ordinance amends Title 16 of the Chino Hills Municipal Code, Chapter 16.44 Wireless Communications Facilities.
Ordinance No. 371 was adopted by the City Council by the following roll call vote:
Ayes: Johsz, Marquez, Bennett, Moran, Rogers
Noes: None
Absent: None
A certified copy of the full text of Ordinance No. 371 is available for review by appointment in the office of the City Clerk, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
DATED: September 15, 2021
s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, September 18, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 496-21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.