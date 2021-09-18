PUBLIC NOTICE OF

ADOPTION OF

CITY OF CHINO HILLS

ORDINANCE NO. 371

 

        NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on September 14, 2021, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills adopted Ordinance No. 371 entitled:

        AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS APPROVING MUNICIPAL CODE AMENDMENT NO. 20MCA04 TO AMEND IN ITS ENTIRETY, CHAPTER 16.44 (WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS FACILITIES), TITLE 16 OF THE CHINO HILLS MUNICIPAL CODE.

        The adopted ordinance amends Title 16 of the Chino Hills Municipal Code, Chapter 16.44 Wireless Communications Facilities.

        Ordinance No. 371 was adopted by the City Council by the following roll call vote:

Ayes:     Johsz, Marquez, Bennett, Moran, Rogers 

        Noes:    None

        Absent:  None

        A certified copy of the full text of Ordinance No. 371 is available for review by appointment in the office of the City Clerk, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.

DATED:  September 15, 2021

s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK

PUBLISH:  Chino Hills Champion

                  Saturday, September 18, 2021

Chino Valley Champion 496-21

CITY OF CHINO HILLS - PUBLIC NOTICE

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.