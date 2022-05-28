CITY OF CHINO HILLS - PUBLIC NOTICE OF  ADOPTION OF  CITY OF CHINO HILLS  ORDINANCE NO. 383

PUBLIC NOTICE OF
ADOPTION OF
CITY OF CHINO HILLS
ORDINANCE NO. 383
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on May 25, 2022, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills adopted Ordinance No. 383 entitled:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, AMENDING TITLE 16 OF THE CHINO HILLS MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTER 16.02 - DEFINITIONS, CHAPTER 16.04 - ZONING DISTRICTS DESIGNATED, CHAPTER 16.10 - RESIDENTIAL DISTRICTS, CHAPTER 16.18 - RECREATION AND OPEN SPACE DISTRICT, CHAPTER 16.30 - SCENIC RESOURCES OVERLAY DISTRICT, APPENDIX A LAND USE MATRIX, AND DELETE CHAPTER 16.26 - AGRICULTURAL PRESERVE OVERLAY DISTRICT, AND FINDING PROPOSED MUNICIPAL CODE AMENDMENT 22MCA01 EXEMPT FROM REVIEW UNDER THE CALIFORNIA ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY ACT.
The Ordinance amends several code sections in compliance with state law requirements and additional clarification for existing regulations.
Ordinance No. 383 was adopted by the City Council by the following vote:
Ayes: Marquez, Rogers, Bennett,
Johsz, Moran
Noes: None
Absent: None
A certified copy of the full text of Ordinance No. 383 is available for review in the office of the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
DATED: May 26, 2022
s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 297-22
