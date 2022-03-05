CITY OF CHINO - ORDINANCE NO. 2022-002

SUMMARY FOR PUBLICATION -
ORDINANCE NO. 2022-002
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING THE MAJESTIC SPECTRUM SPECIFIC PLAN LAND USE MATRIX TO ALLOW FOR ANIMAL CARE TO BE A CONDITIONALLY PERMITTED USE WITHIN THE RM (REGIONAL MALL) LAND USE DISTRICT. PL21-0047 (MAJESTIC SPECTRUM SPECIFIC PLAN AMENDMENT).
Ordinance No. 2022-002 consists of an amendment to the Majestic Spectrum Specific Plan to allow Animal Care as a conditionally permitted use.
Ordinance No. 2022-002 was adopted by the Chino City Council on March 1, 2022 by the following votes:
AYES: Lucio, Flores, Comstock, Pocock, Ulloa
NOES: None
ABSENT: None
A copy of the full text of the Ordinance is available in the office of the City Clerk of the City of Chino.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: March 5, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 134-22
