CITY OF CHINO - ORDINANCE NO. 2022-010

SUMMARY FOR PUBLICATION -
ORDINANCE NO. 2022-010
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING SELECTED PROVISIONS OF TITLE 19 (SUBDIVISIONS) AND TITLE 20 (ZONING) OF THE MUNICIPAL CODE TO ADOPT REGULATIONS REGARDING DEVELOPMENTS AND LOT SPLITS AUTHORIZED BY SENATE BILL 9, AMENDING CERTAIN REGULATIONS OF ACCESSORY DWELLING UNITS THAT ARE IMPACTED BY SB 9, AND REVISING PROVISIONS REGARDING THE KEEPING OF CHICKENS IN THE RD 4.5 ZONE. PL22‑0035 (ZONE ORDINANCE AMENDMENT).
Ordinance No. 2022-010 consists of amendments to Title 19 (Subdivisions) and Title 20 (Zoning) of the Chino Municipal Code to adopt regulations consistent with Senate Bill 9 and revising provisions for animal keeping in the RD 4.5 Zone.
Ordinance No. 2022‑010 was adopted by the Chino City Council on July 19, 2022 by the following votes:
AYES: Lucio, Flores, Comstock, Pocock, Ulloa
NOES: None
ABSENT: None
A copy of the full text of the Ordinance is available in the office of the City Clerk of the City of Chino.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: July 23, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 401-22
