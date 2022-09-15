NOTICE INVITING TO BID PROJECT: IFB# 20228004 – OLD SCHOOLHOUSE MUSEUM BARN & SITE IMPROVMENTS PROJECT SCOPE OF WORK: Available electronically through City of Chino PlanetBids https://www. p l a n e t b i d s . c o m / p o r t a l / p o r t a l . cfm?CompanyID=26384. Refer to Invitation Number “IFB #20228004. MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING: September 6, 2022 at 10:00 AM. BIDS DUE: 2:00 PM, September 22, 2022 electronically through PlanetBids. BONDS: 10% Bid Bond. MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: Prevailing Wage, Cert. Payroll & CA Contractor’s License “A” or “B” or combination of both. See Section 1770 of the California Labor Code for prevailing wage rate determinations: www.dir.ca.gov. All work performed on public works project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the DIR. This is a single year contract, financed through the CDBG program with funds obtained from HUD. This project is subject to the Davis-Bacon Act and to the requirements of section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, 12 U.S.C. 1701 U (section 3). Publish: August 27, September 3, 2022 Chino Valley Champion 477-22
City of Chino- Notice of Inviting Bid
- Legal Notice 8/27/2022
