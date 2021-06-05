CITY OF CHINO HILLS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AMENDING MASTER SCHEDULE OF FEES, FINES AND PENALTIES ESTABLISHING NEW AND REVISED FEES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Chino Hills will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers of the City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive, and remotely through Zoom, to consider adopting a resolution modifying the City’s Master Schedule of Fees, Fines and Penalties establishing new and revised fees.
The purpose of the meeting will be to receive public comment relative to the
proposed resolution amending the City of Chino Hills Master Schedule of Fees, Fines and Penalties establishing new and revised fees charged for City services.
A copy of the proposed fee schedule and the data indicating the amount of cost, or estimated cost, required to provide the services for which the fees are levied and the revenue sources anticipated to provide the service, including General Fund revenues, will be made available for public review on Monday, June 7, 2021, electronically via this link https://www.chinohills.org/DocumentCenter/View/23556/Master-Schedule-of-Fees-Fines-and-Penalties-Effective-July-1-2021 or in the Office of the City Clerk, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, and thereafter Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. by calling (909) 364-2620.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that if you challenge the above described action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City Council at, or prior to, the public hearing.
ALL PERSONS INTERESTED are invited to attend in person or remotely to participate in this meeting.
To participate remotely enter the
Meeting ID 861 9735 1711 in the Zoom application or join by phone at 1-669-900-6833. Please review the Agenda at www.chinohills.org/agendas for further instructions.
In compliance with the American with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate, please contact the City Clerk’s office at 909-364-2620 or cityclerk@chinohills.org.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION may be obtained from the Finance Department at (909) 364-2640, Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
This notice is given in accordance with the provision of Government Code Section 66016.
S/ Cheryl Balz, City Clerk
DATED: June 2, 2021
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, June 5, 2021
Saturday, June 12, 2021
