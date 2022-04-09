REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

FOR

ON-CALL FENCE SERVICES

     NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids will be received in the Office of the Chino Hills City Clerk up to the hour of 2:00 p.m. on the 28th day of April 2022 for ON-CALL FENCE SERVICES.  The Request for Proposal may be obtained at the Public Works Department, 15091 LaPalma Drive, Chino, California 91710, telephone 909-364-2800, or via the City’s website at www.chinohills.org/bids.

     Sealed bids shall be submitted in sealed envelopes and marked in the upper left-hand corner “Bid for: ON-CALL FENCE SERVICES” together with the name and address of the bidder.

     The successful bidder shall be required to enter into a contract with the City of Chino Hills in the manner and form approved by the City Attorney.  The City of Chino Hills reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to waive any informality to the extent permitted by law and reserves the further right to make an award to the lowest responsible bidder found and determined to serve the best interest of the City of Chino Hills.

     Dated:  April 7, 2022

     s/DANIEL BOBADILLA, DIRECTOR OF

     PUBLIC WORKS/ CITY ENGINEER

     Publish: Chino Hills Champion

     April 9, 2022

     April 16, 2022

     Chino Valley Champion 212-22

    

                                   

CITY OF CHINO HILLS - REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS  FOR  ON-CALL FENCE SERVICES

