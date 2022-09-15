 

     NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following persons have been nominated for the offices designated to be filled at the General Municipal Election to be held in the City of Chino Hills on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

    For Member of the City Council, District 1 (Four-Year Term) vote for no more than one:

                Ray Marquez

                Jason Zhang

                Eddie Wong

Waimin (Norman) Liu

    For Member of the City Council, District 2 (Four-Year Term) vote for no more than one:

                Peter J. Rogers

    For Member of the City Council, District 4 (Four-Year Term) vote for no more than one:

                Diego Fernandez

                Brian Johsz

DATED:  August 18, 2022

s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK

PUBLISH: Saturday, September 3, 2022

Chino Valley Champion             493-22

