NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following persons have been nominated for the offices designated to be filled at the General Municipal Election to be held in the City of Chino Hills on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
For Member of the City Council, District 1 (Four-Year Term) vote for no more than one:
Ray Marquez
Jason Zhang
Eddie Wong
Waimin (Norman) Liu
For Member of the City Council, District 2 (Four-Year Term) vote for no more than one:
Peter J. Rogers
For Member of the City Council, District 4 (Four-Year Term) vote for no more than one:
Diego Fernandez
Brian Johsz
DATED: August 18, 2022
s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK
PUBLISH: Saturday, September 3, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 493-22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.