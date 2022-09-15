Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) proposes to build a 65-foot mono-eucalyptus Communications Tower. (Ref. EBI #6122005661)Anticipated lighting application is a medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The Site location is 14042 Euclid Avenue, Chino, San Bernardino County, CA 91710 (33 59 57.54 N, 117 39 6.40 W). The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is [A1219091]. ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/ applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/ asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 45 L Street NE, Washington, DC 20554. Publish: September 10, 2022 Chino Valley Champion 510-22

