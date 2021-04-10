NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
TO ADOPT A RESOLUTION RELATED
TO THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS
URBAN WATER MANAGEMENT PLAN
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Chino Hills will hold a Public Hearing on June 22, 2021, 7:00 p.m. telephonically through Zoom and broadcast live on the City's website, pursuant to Section 3 of Executive Order N-29-20, issued by Governor Newsom on March 17, 2020, to receive public comments and to consider adopting a resolution related to the proposed 2020 Urban Water Management Plan (UWMP).
In compliance with the California Urban Water Management Planning Act, the City of Chino Hills is currently preparing an updated UWMP. The Final Draft of the 2020 UWMP can be reviewed beginning Tuesday, June 1, 2021. An electronic copy of the plan can be obtained from Mark Wiley, Utility Operations Manager, by email (mwiley@chinohills.org).
ALL INTERESTED PARTIES are invited and encourage to submit comments in writing beforehand or may give oral testimony at the public hearing regarding the proposed UWMP. Please direct any correspondence and all written comments to the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the City Council meeting and public hearing will be held telephonically through Zoom and broadcast live on the City’s website. To ensure the health and safety of the public, the Council Chambers will not be open to the public for the meeting. Further information and instructions about joining the meeting and submitting comments via Zoom, will be posted on June 17, 2021 on the City website at: https://www.chinohills.org/60/Agendas-Minutes.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that if you challenge the above described action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City Council at, or prior to, the public hearing.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION regarding the proposed 2020 Urban Water Management Plan is available by contacting Mark Wiley at (909) 364-2800, Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dated: April 7, 2021
s/Cheryl Balz, City Clerk
Publish: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, April 10, 2021
Saturday, April 17, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 175-21
