SUMMARY FOR PUBLICATION –

ORDINANCE NO. 2020-007,

2020-008-, AND 2020-009

ORDINANCE NO. 2020-007

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO AMENDING THE CITY OF CHINO’S FIREWORKS ORDINANCE, AT CHAPTER 8.12 OF THE CHINO MUNICIPAL CODE

ORDINANCE NO. 2020-008

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO AMENDING PROVISIONS OF THE CHINO MUNICIPAL CODE, AT CHAPTERS 3.32.070 RELATING TO THE CITY’S PURCHASING PROCEDURES FOR PURCHASES OTHER THAN PUBLIC PROJECTS.

ORDINANCE NO. 2020-009

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO AMENDING PROVISIONS OF THE CHINO MUNICIPAL CODE, AT CHAPTERS 2.36 AND 2.38, RELATING TO THE CITY OF CHINO’S COMMUNITY SERVICES AND PLANNING COMMISSIONS

Ordinance Nos. 2020-007, 2020-008, and 2020-009 respectively repeal and/or amend existing Chino Municipal Code Sections pertaining to the City’s policies on fireworks stands (2020-007), the City’s current purchasing processes for repeat vendors (2020-008), qualifications to be appointed to a civil office, and selection processes/length of term for  the Chino Community Services Commission (2020-009).

Introduction of Ordinance Nos. 2020-007, 2020-008, and 2020-009 was approved by the Chino City Council on March 3, 2020 by the following votes:

AYES: Ulloa, Haughey, Hargrove, Lucio, Rodriguez

NOES: None.

ABSENT: None.

Angela Robles

City Clerk

Publish date: March 7, 2020

