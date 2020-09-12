NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Government Code Section 6061 that the County of San Bernardino, Department of Airports, intends to lease the following locations at Chino Airport.
Hangar A-245, consisting of approximately 9,803 square feet of hangar, 1,475 square feet of office space, 1,921 square feet of shop space and 53,850 square feet of ramp area for storage, maintenance and restoration of aircraft, and aircraft parking for a period of three-five years at the monthly rate of $7,597.00. Parcel E-310 located at the NWC of Grove and Kimball consisting of approximately 10 acres or 435,600 square feet of unimproved land for the use and operation of a nursery for cultivation and retail sale of palm trees, plants and ground coverings, for a period of three-five years at the monthly rate of $5,273.00. For additional information, contact Steven Mintle, Real Estate Services Department, 385 N. Arrowhead Ave., 3rd Floor, San Bernardino, CA 92415-0180, (909) 677-8294.
Publish: September 12, 2020 Chino Valley Champion 463-20
