(Division 6 of the Commercial Code)

Escrow No. L- 040425-JB

(1) Notice is hereby given to creditors

of the within named Seller(s) that

a bulk sale is about to be made

on personal property hereinafter

described.

(2) The name and business

addresses of the seller are: ATRIX

SYSTEMS INC, 12202 CENTRAL

AVE, CHINO, CA 91710

(3) The location in California of the

chief executive office of the Seller is:

(4) The names and business address

of the Buyer(s) are: LEENEH

MANAGEMENT INC, 362 S.

MIRALESTE DR #357, SAN PEDRO,

CA 90732

(5) The location and general

description of the assets to be sold

are: FURNITURE, FIXTURE AND

EQUIPMENT, COVENANT NOT TO

COMPETE, GOODWILL, TRADENAME,

LEASE, LEASEHOLD

IMPROVEMENTS of that certain

business located at: 12202 CENTRAL

AVE, CHINO, CA 91710

(6) The business name used by the

seller(s) at said location is: BENTO

BOX JAPANESE GRILL JR.

(7) The anticipated date of the bulk

sale is SEPTEMBER 22, 2022, at

the office of TOWER ESCROW INC,

3400 W. OLYMPIC BLVD, #201, LOS

ANGELES, CA 90019, Escrow No.

L-040425-JB, Escrow Officer: JULIE

BAHANG

(8) Claims may be filed with Same as

“7” above.

(9) The last date for filing claims is:

SEPTEMBER 21, 2022

(10) This Bulk Sale is subject to

Section 6106.2 of the Uniform

Commercial Code.

(11) As listed by the Seller, all other

business names and addresses

used by the Seller within three years

before the date such list was sent or

delivered to the Buyer are: NONE

Dated: AUGUST 17, 2022

TRANSFEREES: LEENEH

MANAGEMENT INC, A CALIFORNIA

CORPORATION

ORD-1144381 CHINO CHAMPION

9/3/22

Publish: September 3, 2022

Chino Valley Champion 496

