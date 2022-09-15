(Division 6 of the Commercial Code)
Escrow No. L- 040425-JB
(1) Notice is hereby given to creditors
of the within named Seller(s) that
a bulk sale is about to be made
on personal property hereinafter
described.
(2) The name and business
addresses of the seller are: ATRIX
SYSTEMS INC, 12202 CENTRAL
AVE, CHINO, CA 91710
(3) The location in California of the
chief executive office of the Seller is:
(4) The names and business address
of the Buyer(s) are: LEENEH
MANAGEMENT INC, 362 S.
MIRALESTE DR #357, SAN PEDRO,
CA 90732
(5) The location and general
description of the assets to be sold
are: FURNITURE, FIXTURE AND
EQUIPMENT, COVENANT NOT TO
COMPETE, GOODWILL, TRADENAME,
LEASE, LEASEHOLD
IMPROVEMENTS of that certain
business located at: 12202 CENTRAL
AVE, CHINO, CA 91710
(6) The business name used by the
seller(s) at said location is: BENTO
BOX JAPANESE GRILL JR.
(7) The anticipated date of the bulk
sale is SEPTEMBER 22, 2022, at
the office of TOWER ESCROW INC,
3400 W. OLYMPIC BLVD, #201, LOS
ANGELES, CA 90019, Escrow No.
L-040425-JB, Escrow Officer: JULIE
BAHANG
(8) Claims may be filed with Same as
“7” above.
(9) The last date for filing claims is:
SEPTEMBER 21, 2022
(10) This Bulk Sale is subject to
Section 6106.2 of the Uniform
Commercial Code.
(11) As listed by the Seller, all other
business names and addresses
used by the Seller within three years
before the date such list was sent or
delivered to the Buyer are: NONE
Dated: AUGUST 17, 2022
TRANSFEREES: LEENEH
MANAGEMENT INC, A CALIFORNIA
CORPORATION
ORD-1144381 CHINO CHAMPION
9/3/22
Publish: September 3, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 496
