NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF CHINO HILLS
REDRAWING OF ELECTION DISTRICT BOUNDARIES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Chino Hills will hold a public hearing on July 13, 2021, 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers of the City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive, regarding the redrawing of election district boundaries.
The purpose of the meeting will be to seek additional public input and provide direction on criteria to be considered while drafting district maps, including identifying "communities of interest.” A “community of interest” is a contiguous population that shares common social and economic interests that should be included within a single district for purposes of its effective and fair representation. Communities of interest shall not include relationships with political parties, incumbents, or political candidates.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that if you challenge the above described action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City Council at, or prior to, the public hearing.
ALL PERSONS INTERESTED are invited to be present at the public hearing. All persons may give testimony at the time and place indicated above. Live translation of the public hearing in Spanish or Chinese will be made available if request is made at least 72 hours in advance of the hearing. To request live translation, please contact the City Clerk's office at 909-364-2620 or redistricting@chinohills.org.
In compliance with the American with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate, please contact the City Clerk’s office at 909-364-2620 or cityclerk@chinohills.org.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION may be obtained from the City Clerk's Office at (909) 364-2620, Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
DATED: June 30, 2021
S/ Cheryl Balz, City Clerk
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, July 3, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 334-21
