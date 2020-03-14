CITY OF CHINO HILLS  - CITY OF CHINO HILLS

PUBLIC NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF CITY OF CHINO HILLS
ORDINANCE NO. 353
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on March 10, 2020, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills adopted
Ordinance No. 353 entitled:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS, AMENDING SECTION 16.38.043 OF THE CHINO HILLS MUNICIPAL CODE.
The Ordinance amends Title 16 of the Chino Hills Municipal Code, Chapter 16.38.043 Temporary Signs Placed in Connection with a Single Exhibition Event to reorganize the section, eliminate annual “Applicant Registration”, add one intersection to the list of regulated intersections, add requirement for Real Estate or Broker License number to the application, add provision to have permit adhered to both sides of the signs, re-design of the physical permit, and add an enforcement section.
Ordinance No. 353 was adopted by the City Council by the following vote:
Ayes: Bennett, Johsz, Moran,
Rogers
Noes: None
Absent: None
Abstain: Marquez
A certified copy of the full text of Ordinance No. 353 is available for review in the office of the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Dr, Chino Hills
DATED: March 11, 2020
s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, March 14, 2020 207-20
