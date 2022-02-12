CITY OF CHINO HILLS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Chino Hills will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 7:00 p.m., in person and remotely through Zoom, regarding the proposed allocation of the Fiscal Year 2022-23 Community Development Block (CDBG) entitlement funds in the approximate amount of $455,900 and provide recommendations for Public Service Projects.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that if you challenge the above described project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City Council at, or prior to, the public hearing.
ALL PERSONS INTERESTED are invited to be present at the public hearing or invited to comment remotely as follows:
Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone, or Android device: Please use this URL https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86197351711. If you do not wish for your name to appear on the screen, then use the drop-down menu and click on "rename" to rename yourself to be anonymous. Or join by phone: 1-669-900-6833 Enter Meeting ID: 861 9735 1711. If you wish to comment during the public comment portion of the agenda, Press *9 and we will select you from the meeting cue.
PLEASE NOTE: If joining the meeting via Zoom, your phone number will appear on the screen unless you first dial *67 before dialing the number as shown above. Contact the City Clerk’s office if you need help with this option. To give the City Clerk adequate time to print out your comments for consideration at the meeting, please submit your written comments prior to 5:30 p.m. to cityclerk@chinohills.org via email; or if you are unable to email, please call the City Clerk's Office at (909) 364-2620 by 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Emails received will be distributed and included with the record but will not be read aloud.
In compliance with the American with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate, please contact the City Clerk’s office at 909-364-2620 or cityclerk@chinohills.org.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION regarding this project may be obtained from Alma Hernandez, Senior Management Analyst, Community Services Department at (909) 364-2717, Monday through Thursday, 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
DATED: February 9, 2022
s/Cheryl Balz, City Clerk
Publish: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, February 12, 2022
