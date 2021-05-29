Chino Valley Independent Fire District
Notice of Public Hearing
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of the Chino Valley Independent Fire District will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. In accordance with the California Governor’s Executive Order N-29-20; the Chino Valley Fire District will hold all Regular and Special meetings of the Board of Directors remotely until further notice. There will be no physical meeting location. The Public Hearing will be held by teleconference by accessing
https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4313074467963453963
Webinar ID – 542-329-683
United States – Toll Free 1-866-901-6455
Attendee # - 447-685-710
Instruction for joining the meeting and providing public comment will be listed on the agenda and on the Fire District website at www.chinovalleyfire.org.
The Public Hearing is to hear any and all objections to the proposed penalty and removal of weeds and or noted public nuisance upon properties that received a Notice to Destroy.
The list of properties is available on our website at www.chinovalleyfire.org or available for viewing at our Fire District Administrative Office, located at 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills. The list is located within our bulletin board, near the main entrance doors.
All interested parties are invited and encouraged to attend the Public Hearing and to provide input. Written comments will also be addressed. Please direct all questions and correspondence regarding weed abatement to Fire District Administrative Office, attention Austin Ott, Deputy Fire Marshal at (909) 902-5260.
Publish May 29, 2021 and June 5, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 258-21
