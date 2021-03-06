SUMMARY FOR PUBLICATION –
ORDINANCE NO. 2021-003
ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA ACTING IN ITS CAPACITY AS THE LEGISLATIVE BODY OF COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 2003-3 OF THE CITY OF CHINO, ON BEHALF OF IMPROVEMENT AREA NO. 9 THEREIN, AUTHORIZING THE LEVY OF A SPECIAL TAXE WITHIN IMPROVEMENT AREA NO. 9 OF THE DISTRICT
Ordinance No. 2021-003 authorizes and levies special taxes within Improvement Area 9 of Community Facilities District No. 2003-3. Special taxes levied in said improvement area will be used to pay the cost of acquiring or constructing certain public facilities, provide certain services and pay for certain incidental expenses and debt service on bonded indebtedness.
Introduction of Ordinance No. 2021-003 was approved by the Chino City Council on March 2, 2021 by the following votes:
AYES: Ulloa, Lucio, Comstock, Flores, Hargrove
NOES: None.
ABSENT: None.
Angela Robles
City Clerk
Publish date: March 6, 2021
Publish: March 6, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 105-21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.