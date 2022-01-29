MURROW CM - NOTICE INVITING TO BID

Notice Inviting to Bid
Bids will be opened in a public forum at 2:00 PM on February 10, 2022 for PROJECT TITLE: Kimball Avenue 155’ 2’x11’ RCB Material Procurement OWNER/DEVELOPER: Richland Communities PLANS AND SPECS: Available from Murow Development Consultants by emailing Kylee Silva at ksilva@murowdc.com BID SCHEDULE: Bids Due: February 10, 2022 by 2:00 PM at Murow, 1151 Duryea, Irvine CA 92614.
Publish: January 29, February 5, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 50-22
