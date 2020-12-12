PUBLIC NOTICE OF

NON-DISCRIMINATORY

POLICY AS TO STUDENTS

Heights Christian Schools – Chino Hills Preschool admits students of any race, color, national and ethnic origin to all the rights, privileges, programs, and activities generally accorded or made available to the students of the school.  It does not discriminate on the basis of the color, race, national and ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admission policies, scholarship and loan programs, and athletic and other school administered programs.  For information on enrollment please call 909-627-6678

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

NON-DISCRIMINATORY

POLICY AS TO STUDENTS

Heights Christian Schools – Chino Hills Campus admits students of any race, color, national and ethnic origin to all the rights, privileges, programs, and activities generally accorded or made available to the students of the school.  It does not discriminate on the basis of the color, race, national and ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admission policies, scholarship and loan programs, and athletic and other school administered programs.  For information on enrollment please call 909-465-9905

Published: December 12, 2020

Chino Valley Champion 604-20

Heights Christian Schools - PUBLIC NOTICE OF  NON-DISCRIMINATORY  POLICY AS TO STUDENTS

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.