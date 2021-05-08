Chino Valley Fire District
Notice of Budget Workshop & Public Hearing on Budget Adoption
Notice is hereby given, that the Board of Directors of the Chino Valley Fire District will conduct a Budget Workshop on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 4:00 pm, and hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 6:00 pm, to review the District’s 2021-22 Original Budget. The Budget Workshop and the Public Hearing will take place virtually. The 2021-22 Original Budget will be adopted immediately following the public hearing on June 9.
In accordance with the California Governor’s Executive Order N-29-20; the Chino Valley Fire District will hold all Regular and Special meetings of the Board of Directors in a hybrid format until further notice. Board Members may be present in the Board Room.
The public may participate in the Budget Workshop on May 26th by teleconference by accessing:
https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1756061221366985744
Webinar ID:361-649-691
United States – Toll Free 1-877-568-4108
Attendee Number: 322-880-620
The public may participate in the Public Hearing on June 9th by teleconference by accessing:
https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4313074467963453963
Webinar ID – 542-329-683
United States – Toll Free 1-866-901-6455
Attendee Number: 447-685-710
Instruction for joining the meetings and providing public comment will be listed on the agendas and on the Fire District website at www.chinovalleyfire.org.
The draft Original Budget will be available for review at Fire District Administrative Headquarters, Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, legal holidays excepted, and will also be available on the District’s website at: www.cvifd.org, on or about May 17, 2021.
All interested parties are invited and encouraged to virtually attend the budget workshop and public hearing, and to provide input. Written comments will also be addressed. Please direct all related questions and correspondence to the Administrative Headquarters, attention Finance Director, or via email to financedirector@chofire.org.
Published: May 8 and May 22, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 229-21
