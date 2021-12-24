NOTICE OF
CITY COUNCIL
PUBLIC HEARING
Please take notice that, on January 4, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, at Chino City Hall in the City Council Chambers, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, California, the City Council will hold a public hearing to consider approval of the following matter:
The City of Chino 2021-2029 Housing Element Update – The proposed 2021-2029 Housing Element Update identifies policies, programs, and objectives that focus on conserving and improving existing affordable housing; providing adequate housing sites to accommodate future housing needs for all income segments of the community; assisting in the development of affordable housing; removing governmental constraints to housing development; and promoting fair housing opportunities for all Chino residents consistent with the requirements of California law per Government Code sections 65580 et. seq.
The proposed project includes adoption of a Negative Declaration (SCH# 2021100569) that has been prepared for this project.
Applicant: City of Chino
Project Planner: Warren Morelion
The Planning Commission held a public hearing on December 6, 2021, and unanimously recommended approval of the project.
All interested residents and stakeholders are invited to attend and, if desired, provide testimony at this public hearing. The 2021-2029 Chino Housing Element Update and accompanying environmental documentation for the project can be reviewed in the Development Services Department at Chino City Hall, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. In addition, the 2021-2029 Chino Housing Element Update and all supporting environmental documentation is available on the City’s website at http://cityofchino.org/city_hall/departments/ community_development/planning/environmental_documents Written comments will be accepted by the City Clerk through January 4, 2022, 5:30 p.m., or at the hearing. Questions regarding the project may be directed to Warren Morelion, City Planner at (909) 334-3332 or via email at wmorelion@cityofchino.org.
Be advised that should you wish to challenge the decision of the Chino City Council on this pending project, you shall be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised during the public hearing described in this notice.
Angela Robles
City Clerk
Publish date: December 25, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 635-21
