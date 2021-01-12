Carollo Engineers - Public Notice

Carollo Engineers, Inc. is seeking qualified, certified disadvantaged business enterprise (DBE) firms (MBE, WBE, SBE, SBRA, LSAF, or HUB certified firms) to join our team for the Inland Empire Utilities Agency’s Planning and Compliance Master Services Contract solicited through their RFP-RW-20-006. We are looking for firms that specialize in Planning and Water Resources, in the following specific areas:
Integrated Water Resources Management • Water Use Efficiency (WUE) Programs and Projects • Sustainability and Energy Management • Recycled Water and Sewer Hydraulic Models • Asset Management • Other Planning Services and Analysis
We are also looking for firms that specialize in Compliance and Regulatory Support, in the following specific areas:
Contaminant and Waste Source Investigations • Water and Wastewater Treatment Studies • Remediation Services • Stormwater Services Support • Air Quality Compliance Support • Miscellaneous Compliance Services Analysis
Interested firms must hold a DBE certification from a recognized California or Federal certifying agency.
Certifications will be accepted from the following:
• The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA)
• The Small Business Administration (SBA)
• The Department of Transportation’s State implemented DBE Certification Program (with U.S. citizenship)
• Tribal, State and Local governments
• Independent private organization certifications
The deadline for submissions is January 30, 2021 at 4:00 pm. For questions, email Amy Martin at amartin@carollo.com.
