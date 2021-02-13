CITY OF CHINO HILLS - NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT
2019/2020 ANNUAL ACTION PLAN SUBSTANTIAL AMENDMENT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Chino Hills will hold a public hearing on February 23, 2021, 7:00 p.m., telephonically through Zoom and broadcast live on the City's website, pursuant to Section 3 of Executive Order N-29-20, issued by Governor Newsom on March 17, 2020, to consider approval of a Substantial Amendment to the 2019/2020 Annual Action Plan for the Community Development Block Grant.
A draft Substantial Amendment to the City of Chino Hills Annual Action Plan has been prepared and is available for review and public comment on the City’s website at www.chinohills.org/CDBG. The proposed amendment is related to use of supplemental Community Development Block Grant (CDBG-CV) funds allocated to the City of Chino Hills through the CARES Act for use in responding to the impacts of COVID-19.
Detailed information regarding the proposed Amendment or request for a hard copy can be obtained by contacting Alma Hernandez at ahernandez@chinohills.org or (909) 364-2717. The Substantial Amendment is available for comment beginning February 13, 2021 through February 22, 2021.
ALL PERSONS INTERESTED are invited to comment remotely as follows:
Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone, or Android device:
Please use this URL https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86197351711
If you do not wish for your name to appear on the screen, then use the drop down menu and click on "rename" to rename yourself to be anonymous.
Or join by phone: 1-669-900-6833
Enter Meeting ID: 861 9735 1711
If you want to comment during the public comment portion of the agenda, Press *9 and we will select you from the meeting cue.
PLEASE NOTE: If joining the meeting via Zoom, your phone number will appear on the screen unless you first dial *67 before dialing the number as shown above. Contact the City Clerk’s office if you need help with this option.
To give the City Clerk adequate time to print out your comments for consideration at the meeting, please submit your written comments prior to 5:30 p.m. via email to cityclerk@chinohills.org; or if you are unable to email, please call the City Clerk's Office at (909) 364-2621 by 5:30 p.m.
If you wish to have your comments read to the Council Members during the appropriate Public Comment period, please indicate in the Subject Line "FOR PUBLIC COMMENT" and list the item number you wish to comment on. Comments that you want read to the Council will be subject to the three-minute time limitation (approximately 350 words).
Written comments that are only to be provided to Council and not read at the meeting will be distributed to the Council prior to the meeting. Please be advised that pursuant to the Executive Order, and to ensure the health and safety of the public, the Council Chambers will not be open for the meeting.
This notice is given in accordance with the provision of Government Code Section 66016 and Section 3 of Executive Order N-29-20, issued by Governor Newsom on March 17, 2020.
Dated: February 10, 2021
s/Cheryl Balz, City Clerk
Publish: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, February 13, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 68-21
