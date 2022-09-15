Notice is hereby given that Mountain Ave Self Storage 2, Formerly known as Captain’s at Holt and Mountain located at 112 S. Mountain Ave. Ontario, CA 91762 (909) 391-2611 intends to sell at public auction the personal property described below. The lien sale on said property will be held pursuant to section 21700-21716 of the Business & Professions Code, and provisions of Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public auction by competitive bidding ending on or after SEPTEMBER 3rd, 2022 at 12:00PM on www.StorageTreasures.com.
The following are the described goods: electronics, appliances, furniture, misc. boxes, totes, tent, bike, couch, cabinets, tools, dolly, generator. These goods are the lien property of the following tenants:
Items are sold AS IS WHERE IS and must be removed at the time of sale. Mountain Avenue Self Storage 2 reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction.
Auctioneer: www.StorageTreasures.com
MEAGAN RHOADES
LUIS CASTRO
JAMIE PIERCE
PRISCILLA ALVARADO
BETH DIAZ
MARY HA
BEATRICE MORALES
RICHARD O’CATHEY
DAVID G. PADILLA
RONALD PENA
MATTHEW J. RIVERA
TRISHA SANCHEZ
REFUGIO O. SANTIAGO
AARIAL TAYLOR
DANIEL VELASQUEZ JR.
GEORGE A. VILLA
Publish: August 20, 27, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 403-22
