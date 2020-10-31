CITY OF CHINO HILLS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Chino Hills will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 7:00 p.m., telephonically through Zoom and broadcast live on the City's website, pursuant to Section 3 of Executive Order N-29-20, issued by Governor Newsom on March 17, 2020 to consider Municipal Code Amendment 20MCA01.
Please be advised that pursuant to the Executive Order, and to ensure the health and safety of the public by limiting human contact that could spread the COVID-19 virus, the Council Chambers will only be open to Council Members and City staff and will not be open to the public for the meeting. See instructions below.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Chino Hills will hold a public hearing at the time and place indicated above for Municipal Code Amendment 20MCA01.
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: To consider a proposal to amend Title 16 of the Chino Hills Municipal Code, Chapter 16.02 General Provisions and Definitions, Chapter 16.10 Residential Districts, Chapter 16.13 Mixed Use District, and Appendix A Regulation of Uses by Zoning District to define terms related to “accessory dwelling units”, “accessory efficiency dwelling units”, and “junior accessory dwelling units”; specify the permissibility of accessory dwelling unit and junior accessory dwelling unit uses in the City’s zoning districts; and establish development standards regulating accessory dwelling unit and junior accessory dwelling unit uses within the City.
PROJECT LOCATION: The proposed Municipal Code Amendment would be effective citywide.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN Staff has determined that the adoption of the ordinance associated with proposed Municipal Code Amendment 20MCA01 is exempt from the provisions of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to 14 Cal. Code Regs. § 15282(h) (Other Statutory Exemptions) because the project consists of the adoption of an ordinance regarding accessory dwelling units in single-family and multifamily residential zones by a city or county to implement the provisions of Sections 65852.1 and 65852.2 of the Government Code as set forth in Section 21080.17 of the Public Resources Code. Additional information regarding this project is available for public review at the City of Chino Hills Community Development Department, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709 during the following hours: Monday thru Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER GIVEN that if you challenge the above described project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City Council at, or prior to, the public hearing.
ALL PERSONS INTERESTED are invited to be present and comment remotely as follows:
Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone, or Android device:
Please use this URL https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86197351711
PLEASE NOTE: If joining the meeting via Zoom, your phone number will appear on the screen.
Or join by phone: 1-669-900-6833
Enter Meeting ID: 861-9735-1711
If you want to comment during the public comment portion of the agenda, Press *9 and we will select you from the meeting cue.
PLEASE NOTE: If joining the meeting via Zoom, your telephone number or computer name will appear on the screen. Options are available to anonymize this information. Contact the City Clerk if you need help with this option.
To give the City Clerk adequate time to print out your comments for consideration at the meeting, please submit your written comments prior to 5:30 p.m. via email to cityclerk@chinohills.org; or if you are unable to email, please call City Clerk at (909) 364-2624 by 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
If you wish to have your written comments read to the Council Members during the hearing, please indicate in the Subject Line "FOR ORAL COMMENT ON 20MCA01." Comments that you want read to the Council will be subject to the three-minute time limitation (approximately 350 words).
Written comments that are only to be provided to Council and not read at the meeting are not subject to a word limit and will be distributed to the Council prior to the meeting.
Please note that if you join the hearing by calling in on the telephone rather than through a device with video, you will not be able to view PowerPoint. If you would like a copy of the PowerPoint provided to you ahead of time, please contact City Clerk at 909-364-2624 prior to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 to obtain a copy.
Pursuant to the Executive Order, and in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate in the Council meeting, please contact City Clerk, (909) 364-2624 within 48 hours of the meeting. Additional information regarding this project may be obtained from Ryan Gackstetter, Senior Planner with the Community Development Department at rgackstetter@chinohills.org or (909) 364-2749.
Dated: October 28, 2020
s/Cheryl Balz, City Clerk
Publish: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, October 31, 2020
Chino Valley Champion 544-20
