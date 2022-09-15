NOTICE OF NOMINEES FOR PUBLIC OFFICE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following persons have been nominated for the offices designated to be filled at the General Municipal Election to be held in the City of Chino on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. FOR MEMBER OF THE CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 2 (FOURYEAR TERM) VOTE FOR ONE: Curtis Burton Sylvia (Cervantez) Orozco Gregory Marquez FOR MEMBER OF THE CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 3 (FOURYEAR TERM) VOTE FOR ONE: Aabir Bushara Larry Wu Marc. A. Lucio Angela Robles, City Clerk Publish: August 27, 2022 Chino Valley Champion 464-22

