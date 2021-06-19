CITY OF CHINO - PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE  CITY OF CHINO CITY COUNCIL  RESOLUTION NO. 2021-048

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
CITY OF CHINO CITY COUNCIL
RESOLUTION NO. 2021-048
A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA, ORDERING THE ANNEXATION OF CERTAIN TERRITORY COMPRISING SITE APPROVAL PL13-0629 (APN: 1021-142-15) LANDSCAPING AND LIGHTING DISTRICT NO. 2002‑1 (ANNEXATION/ZONE NO. 84)
The Chino City Council will hold a public hearing in the City Council Chambers, 13220 Central Avenue, Chino, CA, on July 6, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. to consider Resolution 2021-048, which orders the annexation of Site Approval PL13-0629 into the Landscape and Lighting District, Zone 84.
Questions regarding the proposed resolution may be directed to Development Services, (909) 334-3250. Comments may be submitted in writing to the undersigned prior to 5:30 p.m. on July 6, 2021 or made orally at the hearing.
If you challenge the above-described resolution in court, you shall be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Administration Department of City Hall at, or prior to, the hearing date.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: June 19, 2021
