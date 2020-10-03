California Department of General Services -NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT A MITIGATED NEGATIVE DECLARATION AND INITIAL STUDY

California Department of General Services
DATE: October 3, 2020
TO: Responsible Agencies, Interested Parties, and Organizations
SUBJECT: CAL FIRE Prado Helitack Base Replacement — CITY of CHINO, San bernardino County
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) is the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Lead Agency for the proposed CAL FIRE Prado Helitack Base Replacement (Proposed Project). CAL FIRE has directed the preparation of an Initial Study (IS) Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND) in compliance with CEQA.
Project Location: The Project site is located at the southeast corner of the intersection of Central Avenue and Eucalyptus Avenue at 14467 Central Avenue, Chino, in San Bernardino County. The site area is approximately 16.78 acres and is currently used by CAL FIRE as a helitack base.
Project Description: CAL FIRE proposes to upgrade the existing Prado Helitack Base located at the Prado Conservation Camp in Chino, California (Proposed Project). The existing Prado Helitack Base was established in 1988 and is located in the CAL FIRE Riverside Unit. The Prado Base responds to an average of 55 fire calls per year. Prado provides coverage to Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties and the Cleveland, San Bernardino, and Angeles National Forests. The Project objective is to replace the facility with the construction of a new, modern helitack facility that would allow the base to continue to provide high-quality fire protection and emergency-response service within the State Responsibility Area (SRA) and that would accommodate the changing aviation and event-response parameters of the facility. Additionally, offsite utility improvements will be made as part of the Project to separate CAL FIRE’s existing utility and sewer service from the California Institution for Men, Chino (CIM) and make connections to various city services.
Potentially Significant Environmental Impacts: Potentially significant impacts to biological resources, cultural resources, geology and soils, and tribal cultural resources were identified in the Initial Study. All impacts would be reduced to a less than significant level with the implementation of identified mitigation measures.
Hazardous Waste Sites: Pursuant to Section 15087(c)(6) of the Guidelines for California Environmental Quality Act, CAL FIRE acknowledges the non-existence of hazardous waste sites within the Project area reviewed by this Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND).
IS/MND Document Review and Availability: The public review and comment period for the Draft IS/MND will extend for 30 days starting October 2, 2020 and ending November 2, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, printed hard copies will not be available to the public. However, the Draft IS/MND can be viewed and/or downloaded at the following website:
http://www.ecorpconsulting.com/docs/Prado-Helitack-Base-ISMND-WITH-APPENDICES.pdf
Comments/Questions: Comments and/or questions regarding the IS/MND may be directed to:
Dakota Smith, Senior Environmental Planner
California Department of General Services
RESD-PMDB Environmental Services, MS 509
707 3rd Street, 4th Floor
West Sacramento, California 95605
or
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.