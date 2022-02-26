CITY OF CHINO HILLS - PUBLIC NOTICE  CITY OF CHINO HILLS  REDISTRICTING

PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF CHINO HILLS
REDISTRICTING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Chino Hills will hold a public meeting on March 8, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers of the City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive at which the City Council will discuss and consider Redistricting Map Nos. 201 and 204 and take possible action on which map should be included in the Ordinance to adopt new district boundaries for the Chino Hills City Council.
All persons are invited to be present at the meeting at the time and place indicated above. Live translation of the meeting in Spanish and Chinese will be available. To request live translation, please contact the City Clerk's office at redistricting@chinohills.org or 909‑364-2621.
In compliance with the American with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate, please contact the City Clerk’s office at 909-364-2621 or cityclerk@chinohills.org.
All supporting documentation and the proposed voting district map(s) are available for review on the City's website at www.redistrictingchinohills.org or may be obtained from the City Clerk's Office at (909) 364-2620, Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
DATED: February 23, 2022
s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
Saturday, February 26, 2022
POSTED ON WEBSITE:
Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Chino Valley Champion 116-22
