CITY OF CHINO HILLS  - PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PROPOSED ADOPTION OF
CITY OF CHINO HILLS ORDINANCE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on September 8, 2020, the City Council of the City of Chino Hills will consider adoption of a proposed Ordinance entitled:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS APPROVING MUNICIPAL CODE AMENDMENT 20MCA02 TO AMEND TITLE 16 OF THE CHINO HILLS MUNICIPAL CODE, CHAPTER 16.20 (PLANNED DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT); TO DELETE REFERENCES TO PD-14-153 – WESTERN HILLS AND REPEAL CHPATER 16.10 (RESIDENTIAL DISTRICTS) TABLE 20-1(D-L); TO AMEND CHAPTER 16.10 TABLE 20-1(C) TO COMBINE EXISTING RESIDENTIAL LAND USE DISTRICTS R-S-1 THROUGH R-S-8 AND ADD R-S-9 TO TABLE 20-1(C), AND ADD NEW TABLE 20-1(D) COMBINING RM-2.1 AND RM-2.2 DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS; TO AMEND APPENDIX E (INDIVIDUAL LOT SETBACK INFORMATION FOR SINGLE-FAMILY ZONING DISTRICTS) OF THE CHINO HILLS MUNICIPAL CODE TO ADD THE SINGLE-FAMILY RESIDENTIAL LOTS FORMERLY WITHIN THE WESTERN HILLS PD; AND TO AMEND THE CITY OF CHINO HILLS ZONING MAP TO REFLECT THE NEW RESIDENTIAL LAND USE CATEGORY AND TO CHANGE THE LAND USE DESIGNATIONS OF SIX COMMERCIAL RECREATION REMNANT PARCELS FROM PD-14-153 – WESTERN HILLS TO DESIGNATIONS CONSISTENT WITH THEIR RESPECTIVE GENERAL PLAN LAND USE MAP DESIGNATIONS, AND DETERMINING THE ORDINANCE IS EXEMPT FROM REVIEW UNDER THE CALIFORNIA ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY ACT.
The Ordinance amends Title 16 of the Chino Hills Municipal Code, Chapter 16.10 Residential Districts, Chapter 16.20 Planned Development District, Appendix E and Zoning Map.
A copy of the full text of the Ordinance is available for review in the office of the City Clerk, City of Chino Hills, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
DATED: August 26, 2020
s/CHERYL BALZ, CITY CLERK
PUBLISH: Chino Hills Champion
August 29, 2020
Chino Valley Champion 440.20
