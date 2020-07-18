DAILY JOURNAL - NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
COUNTY OF SAN BERNARDINO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Supervisors of the County of San Bernardino, at its regular meeting on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 will conduct a public hearing to consider:
Summerland Senior Care Facility: General Plan Amendment to change the Land Use Zoning designation from Single Residential, one-acre minimum (RS-1) to General Commercial (CG) and a Conditional Use Permit for a 3-story residential care facility consisting of 109 units on 3.16 acres, located at 13225 Serenity Trail in unincorporated Chino; (APN: 1023-011-51).
The public hearing for the Second Cycle 2020 General Plan Land Use Element Amendment will be conducted on the same day as a separate agenda item for final adoption of the proposed General Plan Amendment.
Project# PROJ-2019-0004; Date filed: June 12, 2019
Applicant: RDS Partners, Inc.
Environmental Determination: Adoption of a Mitigated Negative Declaration will be considered for compliance with the California Environmental Quality Act.
Time and Place of Hearing: 10:00 a.m. or thereafter, in the Chamber of the Board of Supervisors, County Government Center, 385 North Arrowhead Avenue, First Floor, San Bernardino, CA.
Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions issued by the County’s Acting Health Officer, you are strongly encouraged to observe the live stream of the Board meetings at:
http://www.sbcounty.gov/Main/Pages/ViewMeetings.aspx. If you cannot or choose not to attend, but wish to make a comment on a specific agenda item, please submit your comments via email by 8:00 a.m. on the Tuesday of the Board meeting. Please submit your comments to the Clerk of the Board via email at BoardMeetingComments@cob.sbcounty.gov or online http://www.sbcounty.gov/cob/publiccomments/default.aspx. Your comments will be placed into the record at the meeting.
Hearing Participation: All interested persons may be present and be heard. Due to time constraints and the number of persons wishing to speak, time restrictions may be placed on oral testimony at the public hearing. You may wish to make your comments in writing to ensure that you are able to express yourself adequately.
If you challenge any decision regarding the above proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Board of Supervisors at, or prior to, the public hearing.
Any questions and correspondence regarding the hearing should be addressed to the Land Use Services Department Planning Division, 385 North Arrowhead Avenue, First Floor, San Bernardino, CA 92415-0187; (909) 387-8311. For additional information, contact Steven Valdez at Steven.Valdez@lus.sbcounty.gov. Project documents are also available for inspection at the address above.
The Board of Supervisors meeting facility is accessible to persons with disabilities. If assistive listening devises or other auxiliary aids or services are needed to participate in the public meeting, requests should be made through the Clerk of the Board at least three (3) business days prior to the hearing, at (909) 387-3841 or at 385 North Arrowhead Avenue, Second Floor, San Bernardino, CA 92415-0187.
CURT HAGMAN, CHAIRMAN
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF THE COUNTY OF SAN BERNARDINO
LYNNA MONELL
Clerk of the Board of Supervisors
7/18/20
CNS-3376258#
Chino Valley Champion 373-20
