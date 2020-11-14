MURROW  - NOTICE TO INVITING BIDS

Notice Inviting to Bid
Bids will be opened in a public forum at 2:00 PM on November 24, 2020 for PROJECT TITLE: Altitude Business Center Traffic Signalization OWNER/DEVELOPER: Richland Communities PLANS AND SPECS: Available from Murow Development Consultants by emailing Nicole Del Giacco at ndelgiacco@murowdc.com BID SCHEDULE: Bids Due: November 24, 2020 by 2:00 PM at Murow, 1151 Duryea, Irvine CA 92614. REQUIREMENTS: Bid Bond-10%, Payment and Performance Bond-100% each, Warranty Bond, Prevailing Wage, Certified Payroll, DIR Public Works Registration and Owner Construction Contract.
Publish: Nov. 14, 21, 2020 Chino Valley Champion 561-20
