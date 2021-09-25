CITY OF CHINO - ORDINANCE NO. 2021-007

SUMMARY FOR PUBLICATION -
ORDINANCE NO. 2021-007
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHINO, CALIFORNIA, APPROVING ZONE CHANGE (PL20-0027) AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 2010-006, WHICH ESTABLISHED THE ZONING MAP, BY PLACING THE PROPERTY AT 13461 RAMONA AVENUE INTO THE P (PUBLIC) ZONE.
Ordinance No. 2021-007 consists of an amendment to Ordinance No. 2010‑006 by placing the property located at 13461 Ramona Avenue into the P (Public) Zone.
Ordinance No. 2021‑007 was adopted by the Chino City Council on September 21, 2021 by the following votes:
AYES: Pocock, Lucio, Comstock, Flores, Ulloa
NOES: None
ABSENT: None
A copy of the full text of the Ordinance is available in the office of the City Clerk of the City of Chino.
Angela Robles, City Clerk
Publish: September 25, 2021
Chino Valley Champion 503-21
